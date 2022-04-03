CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.30. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company.

TSE:CUB opened at C$1.10 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$195.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

