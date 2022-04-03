Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

