Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $201.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

