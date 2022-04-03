CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.