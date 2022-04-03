Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -125.37, suggesting that their average share price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 268 1011 1285 39 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.59%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.35 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.58 million 6.79

Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics rivals beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.