Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 12,188,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cyren alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.