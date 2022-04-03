CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CONE. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE remained flat at $$90.36 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $9,119,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

