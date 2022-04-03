Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,931 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

