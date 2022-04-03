Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CTSO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. On average, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

