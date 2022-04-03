Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

