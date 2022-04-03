Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

