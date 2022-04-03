Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.