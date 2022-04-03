Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.91.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $12,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.