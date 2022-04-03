DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

