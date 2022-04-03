DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.88.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
