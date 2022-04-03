Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $3,696,402.71 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DELL stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,424.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.