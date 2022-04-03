Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.