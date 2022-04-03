Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Shares of BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

