Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Target Price to €71.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

