Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 9% This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.24 million and $17,427.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00260783 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.