Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. Diageo has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

