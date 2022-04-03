Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $69,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

