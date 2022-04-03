DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

