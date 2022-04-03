Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

In other news, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,708,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

