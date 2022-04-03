Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

