DigitalBits Market Capitalization Reaches $291.49 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $291.49 million and $4.83 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.62 or 0.00740479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

