Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $4,317,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

DDL stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

