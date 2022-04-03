Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 12,650 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

