Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.05.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

