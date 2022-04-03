DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in DISH Network by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.20 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

