Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.