Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 570.0 days.

DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

