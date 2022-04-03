Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,594,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $6.28 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

CWXZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

