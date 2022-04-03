Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 254,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

