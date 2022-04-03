Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Drive Shack stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.
Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.
