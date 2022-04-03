Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 143.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Drive Shack during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.