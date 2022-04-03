DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.84 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $46,833,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

