Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

