Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $687,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 103.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $4,468,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $132.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

