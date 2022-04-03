Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,124 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

