Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 122 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

