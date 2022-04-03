Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 38 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $291.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $224.77 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.