Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

UROY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 188.20 and a quick ratio of 77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.53 million and a P/E ratio of -102.75.

About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.