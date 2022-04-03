Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 298 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

