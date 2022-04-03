Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.