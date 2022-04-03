Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

