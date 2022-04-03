Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

