Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.