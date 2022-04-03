Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

