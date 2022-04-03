Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 136,385 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

