DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

