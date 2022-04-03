DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

