Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

